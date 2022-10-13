Car damaged by bullets in southwest Lincoln

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a car was damaged by bullets in southwest Lincoln.

Wednesday evening, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to an area of S 12th and Arapahoe Streets, off S 10th Street, on a report of five to six gunshots heard in the area.

LPD said responding officers found a 2008 Chrysler 300 with damage consistent with gunfire to the windshield and $1,000 in estimated damage.

According to police, six spent .45 caliber casings were also found in the lot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or anonymously through Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

