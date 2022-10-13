Continued windy and cool Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure over the Rockies and low pressure over southern Canada will continue to create a strong pressure gradient and that means windy conditions will continue. It will also be very dry with the relative humidity dropping into the teens across Nebraska Thursday afternoon. The combination of the strong winds and low humidity will increase the fire danger across the state. Breezy conditions will continue on Friday with warmer temperatures.

Red flag warning this afternoon and this evening for much of Nebraska. Any spark or flame could quickly get out control.

Strong winds, low humidity and dry conditions will create a high fire danger. (1011 Weather)

The relative humidity this afternoon will drop into the teens across much of Nebraska.

Very dry air expected across the state Thursday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, windy and cooler in the Lincoln area on Thursday. Highs in the lower 60s with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph.

Cool and windy Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear Thursday night and cool with lows in the upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Mostly clear and chilly Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny, windy and warmer on Friday. Highs in the mid 70s with a west wind 10 to 20 mph with gust up to 35 mph.

Still on the windy side and it will be a bit warmer. (1011 Weather)

The weekend will be dry with near average temperatures. Dry and cool conditions for early next week with frosty mornings possible.

Dry conditions will continue into next week. (1011 Weather)

