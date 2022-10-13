Digital kiosk installed in Downtown Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown Lincoln has some new technology up and running.

On the corners of 14th and P Streets, it’s installed a digital kiosk. Right now it’s the only one of its kind, but it’s hoping to set up five more in the next few years.

With a touchscreen, it allows tourists and locals alike to find out what’s going on around Lincoln. From places to eat, to events and attractions happening in the area.

Officials said they were able to pay for the software and install for the machine, with leftover COVID funds.

