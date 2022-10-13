Fidone to miss 2022 season
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph says Thomas Fidone will likely not play during the 2022 season.
The freshman tight end is rehabbing from a knee injury suffered during spring practice. Fidone has not appeared in a game this year after making his Husker debut on Nov. 19.
Fidone missed most of the Huskers’ 2021 campaign due to injury, as well. The 6-foot-6 tight end was one of Nebraska’s top signees in the 2021 recruiting class. Fidone was the highest-rated prospect to sign with the Huskers since 2008.
