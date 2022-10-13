A Crisp & Brisk Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The windy and dry conditions will continue for the start of the weekend. High temperatures will creep up a few degrees through Saturday but will drop again by Sunday. Overall it looks like it will be a nice fall weekend...minus the windy conditions on Friday.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT on Friday for portions of the southern half of Nebraska. Relative humidity levels will be as low as 15% to 25% along with sustained winds from 15-25 mph and gusts from 30-40 mph.

Red Flag Warning in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Friday for portions of southern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Friday will start off mostly sunny and then cloud cover will increase throughout the day to partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few light sprinkles are possible in the afternoon in the eastern areas but it is likely too dry at the surface for any rain to hit the ground.

Increasing clouds throughout the day with the chance for a few sprinkles in the eastern area. (KOLN)

As side from the cloud cover, Friday will be another cool and windy day across 1011 region. High temperatures will bring a wide range of temperatures... from the 50s in the northern areas to the mid to upper 60s in central areas to the 70s along and south of I-80. However it will possibly feel a couple degrees cooler thanks to windy conditions, winds will be around 15-25 mph and gust up to 35-40 mph at times. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Windy conditions expected Friday. (KOLN)

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

We’ll keep the partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday but temperatures will be a bit warmer and it will be less windy. Winds will primarily be from the west from 10-15 mph and gust up to 25 mph. High temperatures will bump up into the mid 60s to mid 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s once again.

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. A few sprinkles possible in the northern half of the state but it is so dry at the surface that it is not likely to hit the ground. (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The remainder of the week looks to remain dry. As far as temperatures, it will be a bit of a rollercoaster but overall, after Saturday, highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

