Teen stabbed multiple times in Waverly park, sheriff’s office says

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a park in Waverly on a...
Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a park in Waverly on a report of a stabbing.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing at a park in Waverly that left a 15-year-old with possible life threatening injuries.

Deputies were dispatched to Wayne Park in Waverly Thursday at 11:47 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. Preliminary information determined a 14-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times.

LSO said the 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody at the scene without incident by Nebraska State Patrol.

The crime scene is still being processed and the park will be shut down until that scene investigation is complete.

