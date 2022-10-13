Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure

Hundreds of millions of federal dollars to be doled out by state officials
By John Grinvalds
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.

“It’s important to everybody because at the end of the day if you have good infrastructure, we all can do better,” Mitch Landrieu, the White House infrastructure coordinator said. “We can get to work faster. We get to work safer. We figure out how to make the economy go faster and better. It eases up supply chains, which reduces costs.”

Nebraska will get $442 million of that for fiscal year 2023, which will be doled out by the legislature and governor.

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman said no county improvements, at least so far, can be tied to that money. With federal dollars and regulations, the timeline tends to stretch more, Dingman said.

“We’re not going to be out this fall or probably next fall turning dirt,” she said. “So you’re not going to see pavement, bridges come up. But, two years from now, three years from now, four years from now, you’re going to start seeing a dramatic difference in county infrastructure.”

Dingman said she’s hopeful this new round can help supplement road and bridge projects across the county. Over the next six years, she expects to see roughly $42 million in federal aid to tackle infrastructure improvement projects.

“That’s a significant investment in our infrastructure that, quite frankly, will change the face of Lancaster County in a very short period of time,” Dingman said.

Dingman said Lancaster County has applied for a $12.4 million Bridge Investment Program grant, separate from the $442 million coming to the state. Dingman said they’ll know if they will get the grant in March.

