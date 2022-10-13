Nebraska launches new human trafficking hotline

LINCOLN, Neb.- A new, local hotline is available for the public to report suspected sex trafficking or labor trafficking.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and the Nebraska State Patrol made the announcement Thursday.

The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours per day at 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665). The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline is designed to receive tips on possible human trafficking and quickly direct the information to local investigators. Tips can be made anonymously and go directly to the Nebraska Information Analysis Center, a division of the Nebraska State Patrol.

“This new hotline is the result of a continuous partnership between NSP, the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Attorney General’s Office, seeking to disrupt the evil that is human trafficking,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Public reports can be the key to saving victims, interrupting trafficking operations, and prosecuting offenders. We urge anyone who spots the signs of human trafficking to report it immediately.”

Those seeking victim services are still urged to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888. Visit the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office website for more information about the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force, including information on how to identify the signs of trafficking, how to get involved, and how to get help.

