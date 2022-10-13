NSAA State Softball Tournament: Highlights & Scores
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Here are the scores from the NSAA State Softball Tournament:
Wednesday, Oct. 12
CLASS A
Gretna, 9, Papio South 0 (5 Innings)
Lincoln East 12, Millard North 8
Papillion-La Vista 6, Elkhorn South 5
Omaha Marian 8, Lincoln Southwest 0 (6 Innings)
CLASS B
Blair 6, Waverly 4
Bennington 10, Elkhorn 4
Northwest 9, Seward 0 (5 Innings)
Wahoo 14, Scottsbluff 13
CLASS C
St. Cecilia 10, Milford 4
Central City 11, Malcolm 3 (5 Innings)
Bishop Neumann 13, NEN 5 (6 Innings)
Yutan/Mead 8, Polk County 0 (6 Innings)
