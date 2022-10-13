NSAA State Softball Tournament: Highlights & Scores

Highlights from Wednesday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Here are the scores from the NSAA State Softball Tournament:

Wednesday, Oct. 12

CLASS A

Gretna, 9, Papio South 0 (5 Innings)

Lincoln East 12, Millard North 8

Papillion-La Vista 6, Elkhorn South 5

Omaha Marian 8, Lincoln Southwest 0 (6 Innings)

CLASS B

Blair 6, Waverly 4

Bennington 10, Elkhorn 4

Northwest 9, Seward 0 (5 Innings)

Wahoo 14, Scottsbluff 13

CLASS C

St. Cecilia 10, Milford 4

Central City 11, Malcolm 3 (5 Innings)

Bishop Neumann 13, NEN 5 (6 Innings)

Yutan/Mead 8, Polk County 0 (6 Innings)

