NSAA website hacked; View high school championship scores here

The NSAA web site is down due to a cyber attack.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska School Activities Association reported Thursday that their website was hit by a DdoS attack, which made it difficult to use. They’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

In the meantime if you’re looking for information and scores on the state softball tournament in Hastings, tennis or cross country, you can use the links below.

Softball ChampionshipsAll scoreboards and brackets will continue to be updated throughout the remainder of the championship. If you are wishing to access a box score or game book for an individual game, after opening that class scoreboard, click on the score of the game to view that information.

Live Scoreboards: Class A | Class B | Class C

Updated Brackets

Boys Tennis ChampionshipsThe links below will be updated throughout the remainder of the championship. When viewing each bracket, click refresh to see the most up-to-date information.

Class A

#1 Singles | #2 Singles | #1 Doubles | #2 Doubles | Team Scores

Class B

#1 Singles | #2 Singles | #1 Doubles | #2 Doubles | Team Scores

Cross Country DistrictsAs results are submitted by district hosts, the links below will be updated. When viewing each link, click refresh to see the most up-to-date information.

Class A Boys | Class A Girls | Class B Boys | Class B Girls | Class C Boys | Class C Girls | Class D Boys | Class D Girls

