Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars

SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.

After reviewing the proposed acquisition for over a year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced Tuesday the approval of Tractor Supply Company’s bid to acquire Orscheln Farm and Home of Moberly, Missouri.

As a condition of mitigating anti-trust concerns, 73 of the Orscheln locations were required to be purchased by a third-party participant and Bomgaars became the ideal candidate to complete this transaction. Meanwhile, Buchheit purchased 12 other Orscheln locations.

“Today, we are pleased to announce that after a year and a half of very complex, multi-party negotiations, Bomgaars will acquire 73 stores in seven states, and experience an unprecedented level of growth for our customers, our community, and our company,” said CEO Torrey Wingert. “While the federal approval process was at times equally exhausting and frustrating, our team and the Bomgaars family remained steadfast in their determination to complete this acquisition, and this collective commitment to do so was a big part in ensuring this deal was successfully concluded.”

Tractor Supply will be keeping stores in Auburn, Broken Bow, Crete, Fairbury, Holdrege, Ord, Seward and Tecumseh.

The Orscheln store in Lincoln, located at 56th and Cornhusker Highway, will become the city’s first Bomgaars store. The other Orscheln stores in Nebraska that will become Bomgaars include Gothenburg, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Lexington, McCook, Nebraska City and York.

Bomgaars Marketing Director Heather Korbe said the process will be a slow one over the next year as they work to transition things from the Orschelan’s brand to Bomgaars. She says it won’t be something that happens overnight.

And of the 12 stores purchased by Buchheit, only two of them are in Nebraska. Those are Beatrice and North Platte.

