Dog dies after house fire in west Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dog died after a house fire in west Lincoln on Wednesday.

Lincoln Fire and rescue responded to a house fire near the 1900 block of Northwest 50th Street.

According to LFR, on arrival firefighters found a heavy fire in the kitchen. One cat was rescued, but a dog was later found deceased. LFR said the cause of the fire was an electrical problem.

The fire caused $150,000 in structure damage and $50,000 to the contents of the house.

