Exeter man sentenced for receipt of child pornography

Spencer R. Lile
Spencer R. Lile(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By Carrie Morrill
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Exeter man was sentenced to seven years in prison for receipt of child pornography on Friday.

According to officials, 42-year-old Spencer Lile, formerly of Exeter, was sentenced in Lincoln by Judge John M. Gerrard for receipt of child pornography. Lile was sentenced to seven years in prison, five years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment. There is no parole in the federal system. Liles was additionally ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution.

On Aug. 4, 2021, Spencer Lile was arrested on state charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance. A search warrant for the search of Lile’s cellphone related to those offenses was received by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 5, 2021, a download of the cellphone was completed, and child pornography was located on the device. Based on the discovery of apparent child pornography on the phone, a federal search warrant to search the phone for child pornography evidence was received on Sept. 27, 2021. A review of Lile’s cellphone revealed 424 files of child pornography which included 302 of video files.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit their website.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

