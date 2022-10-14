Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy.

But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down.

“Farmers and ranchers need to have a plan for what comes after them,” Vyhnalek said. “You have to separate business from family. When it’s time to talk about the business part, you talk about the business part. If you need to, you leave the family dining room and go to a different place to discuss business.”

The Erickson family farm--nestled in a valley outside of Sterling--faces that slow-burning challenge of drawing up a succession plan. In this case, the patriarch, Jim Erickson, plans to pass the farm down to his two sons, Micah and Matthew, and son-in-law, Andrew.

“I still struggle at this point, knowing what the perfect answer is to know how the structure part of it is,” Jim Erickson said. “But the ultimate goal, and I think everybody’s goal, will be, we want to continue farming and take care of the land and take care of our livestock.”

Erickson plans on gradually giving up the reins over the next ten years, so he has time. That puts him ahead of a lot of farmers and ranchers in the state.

“Just under half of farmers and ranchers either don’t have a succession plan or have a succession plan that’s horribly out of date.,” Vyhnalek said. “Maybe an old will that was made when they first got married. That’s what we’re trying to get people to figure out: that they need to update those documents.”

With more and more farmers aging toward retirement, Vyhnalek said it’s important to draw up those plans. In the next 10 years, around $100 billion in assets will move from one generation to the next in Nebraska, according to the Nebraska Community Foundation. A lot of that is agricultural assets, tied up in the land.

An effective succession plan means updating wills and writing down a guide to run the farm. It means putting the fuzzy borders of the family into black-and-white words and contracts.

The good news for Erickson is that his sons and son-in-law seem to get along. And though he isn’t sure what exactly his succession plan is, he said he’s confident it will go smoothly.

“When push comes to shove, they work together real well,” Erickson said.

