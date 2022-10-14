Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’ll be feeling a lot like fall this weekend with a several fitting events happening around the Lincoln area. Here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Singers
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music presents a combined concert featuring the Jazz Singers and Jazz Orchestra. The UNL Jazz Singers is a small choir. Students are instructed in jazz style, ensemble singing, lyric delivery, solos and improvisation. The Jazz Orchestra is the university’s showcase jazz organization and one of the Glenn Korff School of Music’s most visible performing groups. You don’t want to miss this concert.
Friday 7:30 p.m.; Free, also streaming online
More info: HERE
Pine Creek Farms Fall Family Harvest Festival
Bring the family and enjoy the day in the country. You will be able to shop a variety of amazing handmade crafts, specialty foods, antiques and repurposed items! There will be free face painting with Shades the Clown from llam-2pm and free pumpkins until they run out. Check out the antique tractors that are on display. There will also be a variety of foods throughout the day. There is something for everyone at this festival.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Free
More info: HERE
Fall Made Here Market
Fall Made Here Market is this weekend. Get ready to shop from 32 local makers making cool things from prints and paintings to stickers and stitches to jewelry and baked goods and more! Stop by and enjoy these wonderful creative creations, live music and that good food.
Saturday 3-5 p.m.; Free
More info: HERE
Camp Creek Threshers Presents Eek at the Creek
Cool temperatures are here, and we all know what that means. It’s fall and the start of Halloween season! Join Camp Creek Threshers for the 4th Annual Eek at the Creek! This is a free, fun-filled trunk or treat for the whole family. Come in costume and enjoy candy, hayrack rides and concessions.
Saturday 3-5 p.m.; Free
More info: HERE
Rise ‘N Shine Boutique Fall Food Truck Battle
Rise ‘N Shine Boutique is excited to announce the 2022 Fall Food Truck Battle! Come one and all to join them in supporting some awesome food trucks and vendors! Check out the website for a full list of vendors and food trucks. Mr. Ghostbuster with Ecto 1 will also be there. Make sure to come check it out.
Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Items for purchase
More info: HERE
