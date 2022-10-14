HS Football Highlights & Scores (Thurs, Oct. 13)

High School Football Scores and Highlights
By Skylee Nelson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Elkhorn 47, Elkhorn Mount Michael 3

Elmwood-Murdock 77, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20

Fullerton 54, High Plains Community 28

Hay Springs 37, Sioux County 0

Maxwell 50, Sutherland 8

Millard North 69, South Sioux City 0

Millard West 27, Lincoln Southwest 23

Nebraska City Lourdes 40, Falls City Sacred Heart 0

North Platte St. Patrick’s 42, Perkins County 0

Palmyra 44, Freeman 26

Papillion-LaVista South 55, Bellevue East 14

Sandhills Valley 50, Arapahoe 6

Stuart 68, Elba 22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Franklin 21

Superior 40, Sutton 12

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

