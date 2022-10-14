Lincoln inmate missing just over three months back in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln is now in custody.

Seth Straub was arrested Thursday by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s reported Straub didn’t return to the facility in July, a little over three months ago.

Seth Straub (Nebraska Dept. of Corrections)

He was serving a sentence of three to five years on a charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition out of Hitchcock County according to the release.

Straub has a pending release date on July 2023 and started his sentence in April 2021.

