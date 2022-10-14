Lincoln small businesses can apply for grants to get utilities paid

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - To relieve some financial pressure of the pandemic on small businesses, the City of Lincoln is offering utility grants for small businesses. Qualified small business can apply for the grant and have their utility bills paid for to up to a year.

The city has $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act, ARPA, funds to give to through this grant. To qualify, businesses must meet the following requirements: been open before February 29, 2020, be for profit, have 50 or fewer employees, not received last year’s Small Business Stabilization Grant mortgage grant, and be located in certain census areas, which include north Lincoln, downtown and the Union College Business District.

The federal government has determined the qualified areas of Lincoln are still being affected economically by COVID-19. (City of Lincoln)

“My hope is that a lot of small business this is not a bill they have to think about for a year,” said Grace Willnerd, Lincoln’s ARPA Compliance Administrator. “If that helps them hire an extra person during the holidays or that helps them have more of a stabilizing force or helps them put a down payment on their mortgage, great.”

When applying, businesses fill out water and electricity costs from September of last year to August of this year, which will help determine the amount they will receive. If the city approves the grant, credit will be applied to their Lincoln Electric System and Lincoln Water accounts. As of Wednesday evening, 60 business had already applied with the average request of $8,000.

The applications are open until Nov. 30. However, once the $1.5 million is given out, the application portal will close. Questions about the grant and qualifications should be directed to gwillnerd@lincoln.ne.gov.

