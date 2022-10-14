Sarpy County reports first case of monkeypox

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy/Cass Health Department (SCHD) has reported its first case of monkeypox.

According to SCHD, a Sarpy County man between 35 and 44 years old has the health jurisdiction’s first reported case of monkeypox.

The man is isolating at home and the health department is doing a contact investigation to inform others who may have been exposed to the virus.

SCHD says risk to the public is still low, but anyone who has symptoms of monkeypox, especially the characteristic rash that looks like pimples or blisters, should contact a healthcare provider. Other symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion.

The virus is commonly spread through skin-to-skin contact with an infected person’s scabs or body fluids. It’s also spread during intimate physical contact such as kissing or sex. There have also been cases in which a person was infected after handling objects like clothing or linens used by a person with monkeypox.

In neighboring Douglas County, there have been 25 reported cases of monkeypox. Statewide there have been 31 cases.

The CDC says nearly 27,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the U.S.

