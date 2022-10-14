Sports Overtime - Fri, Oct. 14

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 8 of the 2022 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Hitchcock County 1, Medicine Valley 0 (Forfeit)

Howells-Dodge 1, Walthill 0 (Forfeit)

@ Adams Central: McCook VS Adams Central

@ Alma: Southern Valley VS Alma

@ Amherst: Gibbon VS Amherst

@ Anselmo-Merna: South Loup VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Elm Creek VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Aquinas Catholic: Yutan VS Aquinas Catholic

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Aurora: Fairbury VS Aurora

@ Axtell: Kenesaw VS Axtell

@ Bancroft-Rosalie: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Bancroft-Rosalie

@ Banner County: South Platte VS Banner County

@ Beatrice: Lincoln Pius X VS Beatrice

@ Bishop Neumann: David City VS Bishop Neumann

@ Blue Hill: Silver Lake VS Blue Hill

@ Boone Central: Pierce VS Boone Central

@ Boyd County: Ainsworth VS Boyd County

@ Boys Town: Platteview VS Boys Town

@ Burwell: Overton VS Burwell

@ CWC: Niobrara/Verdigre VS CWC

@ Cedar Bluffs: Twin River VS Cedar Bluffs

@ Cedar Catholic: Ponca VS Cedar Catholic

@ Centennial: Malcolm VS Centennial

@ Centura: Kearney Catholic VS Centura

@ Chadron: Alliance VS Chadron

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Madison VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Columbus Lakeview: Arlington VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Columbus: Lincoln High VS Columbus

@ Conestoga: Mead VS Conestoga

@ Crofton: Wakefield VS Crofton

@ Douglas County West: Wahoo VS Douglas County West

@ EMF: Southern VS EMF

@ Elkhorn North: Bennington VS Elkhorn North

@ Elkhorn South: Omaha Burke VS Elkhorn South

@ Falls City: Auburn VS Falls City

@ Fort Calhoun: Omaha Concordia VS Fort Calhoun

@ Fremont: Omaha Northwest VS Fremont

@ Gering: Scottsbluff VS Gering

@ Gordon-Rushville: Hershey VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Gretna: Omaha South VS Gretna

@ Gross Catholic: Omaha Buena Vista VS Gross Catholic

@ Harvard: Shelton VS Harvard

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Fillmore Central VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Hastings: Ralston VS Hastings

@ Hi-Line: Cambridge VS Hi-Line

@ Holdrege: Cozad VS Holdrege

@ Homer: Hartington-Newcastle VS Homer

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Humphrey St. Francis VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Johnson-Brock: Diller-Odell VS Johnson-Brock

@ Kearney: Lincoln Northeast VS Kearney

@ Kimball: Bayard VS Kimball

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: TCNE (Tri County Northeast) VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Deshler VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Leyton: Hyannis VS Leyton

@ Lincoln East: Lincoln North Star VS Lincoln East

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Tri County VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln Southeast: Omaha Bryan VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Loomis: Bertrand VS Loomis

@ Louisville: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Louisville

@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Dundy County Stratton VS Maywood-Hayes Center

@ McCool Junction: Sandy Creek VS McCool Junction

@ Minatare: Crawford VS Minatare

@ Minden: Gothenburg VS Minden

@ Morrill: Hemingford VS Morrill

@ Mullen: Sandhills/Thedford VS Mullen

@ Nebraska Christian: Arcadia-Loup City VS Nebraska Christian

@ Norfolk Catholic: Wayne VS Norfolk Catholic

@ Norris: Crete VS Norris

@ North Bend Central: Oakland-Craig VS North Bend Central

@ North Platte: Norfolk VS North Platte

@ Northwest: Lexington VS Northwest

@ Omaha Benson: Omaha Central VS Omaha Benson

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Weeping Water VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha North: Grand Island VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Westview: Blair VS Omaha Westview

@ Ord: Broken Bow VS Ord

@ Osceola: Nebraska Lutheran VS Osceola

@ Osmond: Creighton VS Osmond

@ Palmer: Giltner VS Palmer

@ Papillion-LaVista: Creighton Preparatory School VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Parkview Christian: Dorchester VS Parkview Christian

@ Pawnee City: Meridian VS Pawnee City

@ Paxton: Wauneta-Palisade VS Paxton

@ Pender: Stanton VS Pender

@ Plattsmouth: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Plattsmouth

@ Pleasanton: Heartland VS Pleasanton

@ Potter-Dix: Garden County VS Potter-Dix

@ Randolph: Wausa VS Randolph

@ Ravenna: Riverside VS Ravenna

@ Raymond Central: Lincoln Christian VS Raymond Central

@ Santee: Heartland Lutheran VS Santee

@ Schuyler: Scotus Central Catholic VS Schuyler

@ Shelby-Rising City: Cross County VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Sidney: Ogallala VS Sidney

@ St. Edward: Hampton VS St. Edward

@ St. Paul: Central City VS St. Paul

@ Sterling: Lewiston VS Sterling

@ Syracuse: Nebraska City VS Syracuse

@ Tekamah-Herman: Archbishop Bergan VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Twin Loup: Central Valley VS Twin Loup

@ Valentine: Mitchell VS Valentine

@ Wallace: Southwest VS Wallace

@ Waverly: Seward VS Waverly

@ West Holt: Battle Creek VS West Holt

@ West Point-Beemer: ONeill VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Milford VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Red Cloud VS Wilcox-Hildreth

@ Wisner-Pilger: Lyons-Decatur Northeast VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Wood River: Chase County VS Wood River

@ York: Lincoln Northwest VS York

