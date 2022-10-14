Sports Overtime - Fri, Oct. 14
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 8 of the 2022 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.
Friday’s Scores
Hitchcock County 1, Medicine Valley 0 (Forfeit)
Howells-Dodge 1, Walthill 0 (Forfeit)
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Adams Central: McCook VS Adams Central
@ Alma: Southern Valley VS Alma
@ Amherst: Gibbon VS Amherst
@ Anselmo-Merna: South Loup VS Anselmo-Merna
@ Ansley-Litchfield: Elm Creek VS Ansley-Litchfield
@ Aquinas Catholic: Yutan VS Aquinas Catholic
@ Ashland-Greenwood: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Ashland-Greenwood
@ Aurora: Fairbury VS Aurora
@ Axtell: Kenesaw VS Axtell
@ Bancroft-Rosalie: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Bancroft-Rosalie
@ Banner County: South Platte VS Banner County
@ Beatrice: Lincoln Pius X VS Beatrice
@ Bishop Neumann: David City VS Bishop Neumann
@ Blue Hill: Silver Lake VS Blue Hill
@ Boone Central: Pierce VS Boone Central
@ Boyd County: Ainsworth VS Boyd County
@ Boys Town: Platteview VS Boys Town
@ Burwell: Overton VS Burwell
@ CWC: Niobrara/Verdigre VS CWC
@ Cedar Bluffs: Twin River VS Cedar Bluffs
@ Cedar Catholic: Ponca VS Cedar Catholic
@ Centennial: Malcolm VS Centennial
@ Centura: Kearney Catholic VS Centura
@ Chadron: Alliance VS Chadron
@ Clarkson/Leigh: Madison VS Clarkson/Leigh
@ Columbus Lakeview: Arlington VS Columbus Lakeview
@ Columbus: Lincoln High VS Columbus
@ Conestoga: Mead VS Conestoga
@ Crofton: Wakefield VS Crofton
@ Douglas County West: Wahoo VS Douglas County West
@ EMF: Southern VS EMF
@ Elkhorn North: Bennington VS Elkhorn North
@ Elkhorn South: Omaha Burke VS Elkhorn South
@ Falls City: Auburn VS Falls City
@ Fort Calhoun: Omaha Concordia VS Fort Calhoun
@ Fremont: Omaha Northwest VS Fremont
@ Gering: Scottsbluff VS Gering
@ Gordon-Rushville: Hershey VS Gordon-Rushville
@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Grand Island Central Catholic
@ Gretna: Omaha South VS Gretna
@ Gross Catholic: Omaha Buena Vista VS Gross Catholic
@ Harvard: Shelton VS Harvard
@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Fillmore Central VS Hastings St. Cecilia
@ Hastings: Ralston VS Hastings
@ Hi-Line: Cambridge VS Hi-Line
@ Holdrege: Cozad VS Holdrege
@ Homer: Hartington-Newcastle VS Homer
@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Humphrey St. Francis VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
@ Johnson-Brock: Diller-Odell VS Johnson-Brock
@ Kearney: Lincoln Northeast VS Kearney
@ Kimball: Bayard VS Kimball
@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: TCNE (Tri County Northeast) VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
@ Lawrence-Nelson: Deshler VS Lawrence-Nelson
@ Leyton: Hyannis VS Leyton
@ Lincoln East: Lincoln North Star VS Lincoln East
@ Lincoln Lutheran: Tri County VS Lincoln Lutheran
@ Lincoln Southeast: Omaha Bryan VS Lincoln Southeast
@ Loomis: Bertrand VS Loomis
@ Louisville: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Louisville
@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Dundy County Stratton VS Maywood-Hayes Center
@ McCool Junction: Sandy Creek VS McCool Junction
@ Minatare: Crawford VS Minatare
@ Minden: Gothenburg VS Minden
@ Morrill: Hemingford VS Morrill
@ Mullen: Sandhills/Thedford VS Mullen
@ Nebraska Christian: Arcadia-Loup City VS Nebraska Christian
@ Norfolk Catholic: Wayne VS Norfolk Catholic
@ Norris: Crete VS Norris
@ North Bend Central: Oakland-Craig VS North Bend Central
@ North Platte: Norfolk VS North Platte
@ Northwest: Lexington VS Northwest
@ Omaha Benson: Omaha Central VS Omaha Benson
@ Omaha Christian Academy: Weeping Water VS Omaha Christian Academy
@ Omaha North: Grand Island VS Omaha North
@ Omaha Westview: Blair VS Omaha Westview
@ Ord: Broken Bow VS Ord
@ Osceola: Nebraska Lutheran VS Osceola
@ Osmond: Creighton VS Osmond
@ Palmer: Giltner VS Palmer
@ Papillion-LaVista: Creighton Preparatory School VS Papillion-LaVista
@ Parkview Christian: Dorchester VS Parkview Christian
@ Pawnee City: Meridian VS Pawnee City
@ Paxton: Wauneta-Palisade VS Paxton
@ Pender: Stanton VS Pender
@ Plattsmouth: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Plattsmouth
@ Pleasanton: Heartland VS Pleasanton
@ Potter-Dix: Garden County VS Potter-Dix
@ Randolph: Wausa VS Randolph
@ Ravenna: Riverside VS Ravenna
@ Raymond Central: Lincoln Christian VS Raymond Central
@ Santee: Heartland Lutheran VS Santee
@ Schuyler: Scotus Central Catholic VS Schuyler
@ Shelby-Rising City: Cross County VS Shelby-Rising City
@ Sidney: Ogallala VS Sidney
@ St. Edward: Hampton VS St. Edward
@ St. Paul: Central City VS St. Paul
@ Sterling: Lewiston VS Sterling
@ Syracuse: Nebraska City VS Syracuse
@ Tekamah-Herman: Archbishop Bergan VS Tekamah-Herman
@ Twin Loup: Central Valley VS Twin Loup
@ Valentine: Mitchell VS Valentine
@ Wallace: Southwest VS Wallace
@ Waverly: Seward VS Waverly
@ West Holt: Battle Creek VS West Holt
@ West Point-Beemer: ONeill VS West Point-Beemer
@ Wilber-Clatonia: Milford VS Wilber-Clatonia
@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Red Cloud VS Wilcox-Hildreth
@ Wisner-Pilger: Lyons-Decatur Northeast VS Wisner-Pilger
@ Wood River: Chase County VS Wood River
@ York: Lincoln Northwest VS York
