Teens arrested after car damaged by bullets in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two teenagers after a car was damaged by bullets in southwest Lincoln Wednesday evening.

Police said a 2008 Chrysler 300 parked near S. 12th and Arapahoe Streets had $1,000 damage consistent with gunfire to the windshield. According to police, six spent .45 caliber casings were also found in the lot.

On Thursday afternoon, officers contacted two people at a home near 11th and B Streets as part of the investigation. A 19-year-old was arrested for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Juvenile Offender. A 17-year-old was arrested for Aiding and Abetting the Discharge of a Firearm Near a Vehicle and lodged at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.

Officers also recovered a .45 caliber handgun believed to be involved.

