Teens arrested after car damaged by bullets in southwest Lincoln

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two teenagers after a car was damaged by bullets in southwest Lincoln Wednesday evening.

Police said a 2008 Chrysler 300 parked near S. 12th and Arapahoe Streets had $1,000 damage consistent with gunfire to the windshield. According to police, six spent .45 caliber casings were also found in the lot.

On Thursday afternoon, officers contacted two people at a home near 11th and B Streets as part of the investigation. A 19-year-old was arrested for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Juvenile Offender. A 17-year-old was arrested for Aiding and Abetting the Discharge of a Firearm Near a Vehicle and lodged at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.

Officers also recovered a .45 caliber handgun believed to be involved.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a park in Waverly on a...
Teen stabbed multiple times in Waverly park, sheriff’s office says
LPD respond to reports of stabbing downtown
Woman arrested for stabbing teen at downtown Lincoln bus stop
The NSAA web site is down due to a cyber attack.
NSAA website hacked; View high school championship scores here
Bomgaars to acquire 73 stores from Orscheln as part of mega-deal.
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
CHI Health: System outages due to ransomware attack

Latest News

Qualified Lincoln business can apply to have their utility bills paid for up to a year.
Lincoln small businesses can apply for grants to get utilities paid
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts presided over the Nebraska Board of Pardons hearing in September....
Legion members protest pardon for fellow veteran for ‘heinous’ sex assault
Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a park in Waverly on a...
Waverly teen arrested for attempted first degree murder for stabbing another teen, sheriff’s office says
Grain bin rescue training
Bennet Rural Fire hosts first-ever grain bin rescue training