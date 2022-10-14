Waverly teen arrested for attempted first degree murder for stabbing another teen, sheriff’s office says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 14-year-old boy is in custody for attempted first degree murder after stabbing a 15-year-old boy multiple times at a Waverly park Thursday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said deputies were dispatched to Wayne Park in Waverly Thursday at 11:47 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. Wagner said the 15-year-old had multiple stab wounds including a laceration to his heart. He was taken to Bryan West Campus with life threatening injuries. He remains in serious condition.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody at the scene without incident by Nebraska State Patrol. He was taken to the Youth Detention Center for attempted first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Investigators recovered a knife at the scene.

LSO said both students attend Waverly High School and are out on fall break. The suspect moved to Waverly from Colorado in September, according to the sheriff’s office.

