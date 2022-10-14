Weekend Forecast: Mild Saturday...Cooler Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While it won’t be as windy as it was during the work week... the weekend will still be a little breezy! Saturday will bring back near or above average temperatures and the will fall several degrees below average Sunday.

The first day of the weekend will kick off with partly skies, slightly warmer than average temperatures and slightly breezy conditions. Highs will reach the mid 60s to mid 70s. Coolest temperatures will be in the northwest and gradually warm into the mid 70s as you head further southeast. It will still be a bit of a breezy day but will be significantly less breezy than the last couple of days. Winds will be from the west at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The partly cloudy skies should let up through the overnight and a few isolated sprinkles/light rain showers are possible in the southwest. Overnight low temperatures will stay a little bit “warmer” thanks to cloud cover...into the mid 30s to low 40s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The sunshine will return Sunday but temperatures will be several degrees cooler. High temperatures will be a a few degrees cooler than average only reaching the 50s to mid 60s. A cold front will swing through the 1011 region throughout the day and be passed by the evening hours. It will still be a tad breezy with a northwestern wind of 15-20 mph. Mostly clear conditions will dominate through the overnight as well causing temperatures to plummet into the 20s and low 30s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

After the cold front on Sunday, high and low temperatures will be on the decline through Tuesday. Some chilly days and chilly nights are ahead of us, may need to turn that heater on soon! High and low temperatures look to slowly rebound by the end of the work week. Overall the forecast period will remain dry and mostly sunny,

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.