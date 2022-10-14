Windy and a bit warmer Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another windy day is expected on Friday, although not as windy as the last couple of days. We will have more clouds during the day and temperatures will be a bit warmer. Mild on Saturday and then turning cooler again on Sunday.

Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and a little warmer Friday afternoon in Lincoln. Highs in the upper 60s with a west-northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

It will be a bit warmer for some Nebraskans Friday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and chilly Friday night into early Saturday morning. Some patchy frost will be possible. Lows in the lower 30s with west-southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chilly temperatures early Saturday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and warmer on Saturday. Highs in the low 70s with west wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts to around 25 mph.

A little warmer on Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler on Sunday. Highs in the lower 60s with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Cooler and breezy for Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Chilly temperatures start the new week with highs only in the lower 50s with lows in the lower to mid 20s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Warming trend begins by the middle of next week. Mainly dry conditions will continue the next 7 days.

Chilly temperatures early next week. Dry conditions continue. (1011 Weather)

