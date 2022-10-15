Bryan Health prepares for winter, increased risk of flu and COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan Health, and the rest of the nation, is far from its COVID-19 peak. But frontline workers there worry they’re still not in the clear.

At the height of the pandemic, a small consultation room in Bryan East became an armory. Protective gowns and masks were piled high on tables. Doctors and nurses stopped there at the edge of the frontier between the dedicated COVID ward and the rest of the hospital.

“Even opening this room to come in here, it’s almost like you get post-traumatic stress,” Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a Bryan East pulmonologist and critical care specialist, said. “I’d come up here into this room to put on all my PPE almost with the dread of then walking out into the unit to see these very sick patients. Many of them didn’t survive or had very prolonged hospital courses. I don’t want to go back through that again. I don’t want our staff to go through that again.”

Now, the room sits empty, save a couple of chairs and paintings of flowers. It’s a testament to the changing state of the pandemic in the hospital’s halls.

In the last month, Bryan East and West together averaged about 15 to 20 COVID patients a day, compared to more than 100 in January. But frontline workers fear a new surge will come with the cold of winter. The CDC has also warned that the U.S. is in for a potentially severe flu season.

“I think the biggest fear is are we going to see a huge influx of influenza, and then people are compromised because of that,” Candy Locke, Bryan East nurse manager, said. “And then what if, God forbid, they have COVID and Influenza.”

Already, hospital resources are strained. Reichmuth worries that a new surge would take its toll on the hospital staff.

“Even without being overwhelmed with COVID, the hospital is very full,” Reichmuth said. “The ER typically is very full, with people in hallways, people waiting to get beds. So I think that’s what a lot of us are worried about.”

Bryan Health requires masks in its facility, hoping to curb COVID’s spread to vulnerable patients. Reichmuth said personal action, like social distancing and getting the flu and COVID vaccines, can help stave off the worst elements of a COVID-19 spike.

On Friday, the the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced it’s given nearly 30,000 doses of the updated booster, which is now widely available. The number doesn’t include what’s been administered at local pharmacies or other clinics.

