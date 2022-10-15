New York woman arrested after 103 pounds of suspected marijuana found in I-80 traffic stop

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a New York woman on Thursday after finding more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Sunol.

A Trooper saw an eastbound vehicle speeding on I-80 near mile marker 70 at 10:15 p.m. MT. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

NSP said a search of the vehicle revealed around 103 pounds of suspected marijuana, concealed in luggage in the rear of the vehicle. The driver, 48-year-old Victoria Chin of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to distribute. She was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.

