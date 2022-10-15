State tennis results (Oct. 14)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Finishes and highlights from boys state tennis on October 14th.

Class A:

Team-

Lincoln East 60, Kearney 37.125, Lincoln Southwest 37, Lincoln Southeast 33.5, Creighton Prep 32.75, Elkhorn South 25.5, Omaha Westside 17, Millard West 16, Bellevue West 14.25, Papillion-La Vista 14.25, Papillion-La Vista South 14.25, Millard North 14.125, Millard South 14, Lincoln Pius X 12.5, Grand Island 8, Gretna 8, Norfolk 6, Fremont 4, Lincoln High 4, Lincoln North Star 4, Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 2.

Singles-

No. 1: Semifinals--Hunter Nelson, Lincoln East, def. Markus Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest, 6-1, 6-0; Asher Saulsbury, Kearney, def. Andrew Nelson, Elkhorn South, 6-1, 6-1. First place--Nelson, Lincoln East, def. Saulsbury, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. Third Place--Nelson, Elkhorn South, def. Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest, 6-3, 6-3. Fifth place--Shefsky, Omaha Westside, def. Hjermstad, Lincoln Southeast, 8-0. Seventh place--Lunning, Creighton Prep, def. Boudreau, Millard South, 8-3.

Class B:

Team-

McCook 50, Elkhorn North 35.75, Grand Island CC 31.5, Crete 30.125, Lexington 29.25, Mount Michael 28.75, South Sioux City 22.5, Omaha Skutt 21.25, York 20.5, Lincoln Christian 20, Waverly 16, Adams Central 14, Nebraska City 10½, Kearney Catholic 10.125, Omaha Roncalli 8, Beatrice 6, Cornerstone Christian 6, Elkhorn 6, Scottsbluff 6, Omaha Gross 4, Alliance 2, Hastings 2.

Singles-

No. 1: Semifinals--Aidan McDowell, Crete, def. Blake Boerger, Lincoln Christian, 6-4, 7-5; Nathaniel Miller, McCook, def. Austin Staab, Grand Island CC, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. First place--McDowell, Crete, def. Miller, McCook, 6-2, 6-2. Third Place--Staab, Grand Island CC, def. Boerger, Lincoln Christian, 6-4, 6-1. Fifth place--Hammer, Omaha Skutt, def. Debuhr, South Sioux City, 8-1. Seventh place--Shada, Elkhorn North, def. Strauss, Lexington, 9-7.

