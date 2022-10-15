Sunday Forecast: Seasonally Cool & Breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front that will push through the area Saturday night through Sunday afternoon will slowly filter chilly polar air into the 1011 region for the next several days. Chilly high and low temperatures are knocking on our door step... it may be time to turn on those heaters for a couple of days! Overall dry conditions remain in the forecast.

By the time we wake up on Sunday, a cold front will have already made it through the eastern half the state and will continue to push southwestward into the western half through the mid morning hours. This will be a dry cold front but it will bring partly cloudy skies behind and along it as it pushes through the state. The cold front should be out of the 1011 area by the evening hours. Therefore, we will wake up with partly to mostly cloudy skies and eventually see mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon. Breezy conditions will remain throughout the day with a northwesterly wind from 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Now thanks to the cold front, we will see significantly cooler high temperatures Sunday compared to Saturday. High temperatures will only reach the 50s to mid 60s. Almost all of the 1011 region will see high temperatures several degrees below average for this time of year.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly clear conditions through the overnight on Sunday will allow temperatures to plummet into 20s for majority of the area and just around 30 degrees for the southeastern areas. A Freeze Watch will go into effect late Sunday night and continue through Monday morning for portions of south central and southwestern Nebraska. Make sure to take care of those pets, plants and pipes!

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Freeze Watch in effect late Sunday night into Monday morning for portions of south central and southwestern Nebraska. (KOLN)

We will continue to see cooler air filter into the region on Monday as high temperatures will be even cooler! High temperatures will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s across the 1011 region with a few areas hitting the low 60s in the southwest. It will be another partly cloudy morning but skies will be mostly sunny by the afternoon. Slightly breezy conditions remain in the forecast with winds around 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly clear conditions and the cold polar air will result in some of the coldest low temperatures we have seen this season... low temperatures will plummet into the TEENS and low 20s. You’ll probably want to turn those heaters on for this night! In Lincoln, we could see a record low temperature... the record low temperature is 21 degrees set in 1972.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Temperatures will continue to decrease through Tuesday, which looks to be the coldest day of the week. Then temperatures will slowly rebound into the upper 70s by Saturday. Overall dry conditions remain in the forecast.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

