Cancer survivors gather together at Holmes Lake for annual Making Strides Walk

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The American Cancer Society estimates more than 287,850 cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in 2022. On Sunday, people in Lincoln affected by breast cancer, or those who know someone affected by it, gathered for a good cause.

Survivors, family and friends gathered together at Holmes Lake for the annual Making Strides Walk. The goal of the walk is to raise money for research, spread the word on warning signs and to band together.

“That’s the reason I do this, because I don’t want other families to go through what I went through,” said Katie Ohnoutka, cancer survivor.

Katie was 30 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I didn’t think much of it because I was 30, but then my mom was like ‘we really need to get this checked’, and I’m forever grateful I did,” Katie said. “And my first mammogram diagnosed me with breast cancer.”

She credited her mom’s education on self breast exams for discovering and eventually diagnosing her cancer.

“My mom taught me to do those at a young age and I’ve just done those for years, and that’s how I found my own lump,” Katie said.

Katie actually lost her mother, Ann, to breast cancer. Her mother was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer just one week after Katie’s radiation journey and passed away six months later. Katie hopes to pass down the same message to her own daughter.

“That’s the reason I do this event too, is for the future, for her healthcare, teach her to advocate for herself to get the healthcare she deserves,” Katie said.

Katie and the other survivor’s goal is to raise awareness. Lisa McClung, with the American Cancer Society, said the walk is about community.

“It is for survivors and thrivers, and their families and their caregivers,” McClung said. “But it’s also about bringing breast cancer awareness to our community and telling people how you can detect breast cancer early, educating them a little bit and giving them some really good information.”

Katie stressed the importance of knowing your body and is making strides in sharing that message.

“I just want to tell every woman out there to advocate for their own breast health get to know your body, do your self checks once a month, and know your body really well,” Katie said.

