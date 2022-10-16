Capital Humane Society holds second annual Tails and Treats event

The Capital Humane Society held their second annual Tails and Treats Trunk or Treat at the...
The Capital Humane Society held their second annual Tails and Treats Trunk or Treat at the Pieloch Adoption Center.(Kierstin Foote)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Capital Humane Society held their second annual Tails and Treats Trunk or Treat at the Pieloch Adoption Center. Pet owners dressed up their furry friends in all sorts of costumes, getting treats for them and their pet.

The event is a fundraiser for the Capital Humane Society and proceeds will go to the shelter to help them care for the animals there. Along with the vendors and pet owners, volunteers walked around with adoptable dogs. They encourage anyone who is on the fence about adoption to look into it.

“Come out here because you can go on our website and you can scroll through and see the pictures of the pets, but at the end of the day, when you come to the shelter and physically walk through you might see an animal that online you might have overlooked,” said Matt Madcharo, Capital Humane Society. “When you come out here you can see their personality here and you can meet them and go out for a walk.”

The Humane Society is also running their Howl-O-Ween adoption promotion. The last day is Sunday. Adoption fees on dogs five months and older are reduced by 50%.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Closes Summer Driving Season
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after pursuit
Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a park in Waverly on a...
Waverly teen arrested for attempted first degree murder for stabbing another teen, sheriff’s office says
The Erickson family farm, gathered in front of the farmhouse
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
The NSAA web site is down due to a cyber attack.
NSAA website hacked; View high school championship scores here
Dog dies after house fire in west Lincoln

Latest News

New skate park opens in Omaha Reservation
Lime came to the Lincoln Farmer’s Market on Saturday to spread the word about safety and get...
Lime holds downtown Lincoln scooter safety event
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Seasonally Cool & Breezy
NSP identifies dead body found in trunk as Michelle Roenz