Capital Humane Society holds second annual Tails and Treats event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Capital Humane Society held their second annual Tails and Treats Trunk or Treat at the Pieloch Adoption Center. Pet owners dressed up their furry friends in all sorts of costumes, getting treats for them and their pet.

The event is a fundraiser for the Capital Humane Society and proceeds will go to the shelter to help them care for the animals there. Along with the vendors and pet owners, volunteers walked around with adoptable dogs. They encourage anyone who is on the fence about adoption to look into it.

“Come out here because you can go on our website and you can scroll through and see the pictures of the pets, but at the end of the day, when you come to the shelter and physically walk through you might see an animal that online you might have overlooked,” said Matt Madcharo, Capital Humane Society. “When you come out here you can see their personality here and you can meet them and go out for a walk.”

The Humane Society is also running their Howl-O-Ween adoption promotion. The last day is Sunday. Adoption fees on dogs five months and older are reduced by 50%.

