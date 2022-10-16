Haymarket Farmers’ Market closes its 2022 season

Saturday marked the end of the 2022 Farmers’ Market season. It was plagued with dry and hot weather, but the vendors said the season wasn’t a total loss.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Saturday marked the end of the 2022 Farmers’ Market season. It was plagued with dry and hot weather, but the vendors said the season wasn’t a total loss.

Each Farmers' Market season brings visitors to Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket. This year, vendors had to deal with adverse conditions. Despite that, vendors said they are closing out another successful season.

“It’s a great way to get local people really involved with their community and supporting local businesses,” said Richard Lewis, customer.

Birdwood Beef has been running their family business, raising cattle and growing corn for over 100 years. This is only their second year of setting up shop at the market.

“It’s been a great season, I would say,” said Jacque Sass, co-owner of Birdwood Beef. “We love seeing, being down here in the Haymarket and having people on game day stopping through, its been a really successful season.”

It’s been a successful season despite the dry conditions this year.

“As far as our corn yield all of that, it definitely changed things as far as rations go for our cattle go, but we’re always able to supplement with other farmers,” Sass said.

Helgoths Melons, Pumpkins and Produce is a main staple at the market. They’re in their 28th year. The drier conditions did impact them.

“We put some of the product under pivots so that saved quite a bit, but we also have dryland, so the drought definitely affected a lot of the yield, especially on the bigger squash and pumpkins,” said vendors Colton and Laureen Helgoth.

They said the customers they see every year make those early mornings and long six months worth it.

“There’s a handful, they come every single week always big ole smile and light up our day, that’s one of the best parts is building that relationship over the years,” Colton and Laureen said. “Getting to know people too, yeah just get those whole sense of community.”

As for the plans for the off-season, some vendors will be resting, trying to recover.

The Haymarket Farmers’ Market will return May of 2023. As for the Farmer’s Market in Union College, visitors can still visit there through the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Closes Summer Driving Season
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after pursuit
Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a park in Waverly on a...
Waverly teen arrested for attempted first degree murder for stabbing another teen, sheriff’s office says
The Erickson family farm, gathered in front of the farmhouse
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
The NSAA web site is down due to a cyber attack.
NSAA website hacked; View high school championship scores here
Dog dies after house fire in west Lincoln

Latest News

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Seasonally Cool & Breezy
Saturday marked the end of the 2022 Farmers’ Market season. It was plagued with dry and hot...
Farmer's Market Last Day
New skate park opens in Omaha Reservation
The Capital Humane Society held their second annual Tails and Treats Trunk or Treat at the...
Capital Humane Society holds second annual Tails and Treats event