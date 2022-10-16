Lime holds downtown Lincoln scooter safety event

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Now that electric scooters have returned to downtown Lincoln, safety is the top priority for companies who own them. One of the scooter companies came to the Lincoln Farmer’s Market on Saturday to spread the word about safety and get people on scooters.

Lime, one of Lincoln’s two operators who have scooters in the city, held an event to promote safety. Visitors to the Lime booth learned how to operate the scooters, the importance of helmets and even got to test drive a scooter in a safe environment.

Free helmets were also available for participants because they’re strongly encouraged. The company said the scooters promote environmental friendliness, but that only matters if the riders remain safe.

“Of course we always recommend you wear helmet, avoid any sidewalk riding where there are pedestrians, those are our main tips,” said James McGuire, Lime’s operational manager. “It’s just a very safe affordable and environmentally friendly to travel in Lincoln.”

As Lincoln heads into the cooler months, some of those safety guidelines will change. Lime and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will take those scooters off the street so riders do not slip on snow and ice.

Lime would like individuals to remind individuals that riders need to be 18 years or older, have a valid ID, to not operate under the influence and , while in downtown Lincoln, to not ride on the sidewalks.

