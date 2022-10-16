New skate park promises hope in Omaha Reservation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - John Sherman, who goes by the nickname “Junior,” got his first skateboard when he was 5 years old.

Junior learned a few tricks, but he didn’t ride much until the pandemic. But then, he didn’t have all that many places to skate.

“Just the sidewalk,” Junior, 15, said. “I wouldn’t go very far. Just right outside my house. And then I would also skate in my basement.”

Out of his basement--and onto the pavement of Walthill’s new skate park--Junior is now a role model. On sunny afternoons, he spends his time helping aspiring skateboarders find their footing on the site’s ramps and half-pipe.

Mike Grant, the Walthill board chair, led the ribbon cutting ceremony for the $400,000 park on Saturday.

“We’re today’s leaders,” came a call and response between Grant and the kids he’s coached in football. “Because little eyes are watching.”

Grant stressed to the dozens gathered that the park belonged to them. And that it was the role of Walthill’s young to preserve it and pass it on.

“With me being elected, one of my goals was to, I always say, ‘Getting Walthill back to what it was and then making it better and then surpassing that,’” Grant said.

The park has been a long-time coming: It first started as an idea in 2010, when young people in town reported that they wanted one on a survey. Research, including a study from the University of Southern California, found that skate parks can improve the mental health of youth in a community.

The ambition to build the park became part of Walthill’s master plan, but a lack of funds kept it in the realm of dreams. But a former professor at UNL and lifelong advocate for native causes--Joe Starita--breathed life back into the idea earlier this year, when he led efforts to raise money for the park.

“The goal of this skate park is to be a mental health tool to really give these kids a way to get out of their bedrooms, get away from these violent video games and get in the fresh air and sunshine and meet new people,” Starita said. “We want this park--on nice days--to look like an ant hill. We want kids crawling all over it, like they’re doing today.”

Now, it’s a haven for skaters all across the Omaha Reservation. For a village of 900 in Nebraska’s poorest county that just got its first traffic light this summer, the skate park sparks hope for the community’s future.

“That’s something that I’ve really seen over these last few months over the summer,” said Belinda Hinojos, the clinical director for the Morningstar Counseling building just across the street from the park. “Kids would be coming around--looking, watching them build it. You started seeing kids more and more with skateboards on the sidewalks. Just that kind of anticipation. I haven’t felt that energy from this community since I’ve worked here, which is almost three years.”

For the town and surrounding tribe’s young people, it’s a chance to learn and grow. And for some, it’s the chance to practice leadership for the little eyes watching them.

“I honestly, I didn’t think that I was going to be much of an inspiration to any kids whatsoever,” Junior said. “Anyone at all, until this skate park was built.”

