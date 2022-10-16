Teen, 15, fatally shot after argument on New York subway

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway. (WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been fatally shot after a dispute escalated into violence on a New York City subway.

Police say the teenager was in one of two groups of people that got into an argument on an A train in Queens Friday afternoon.

As the train neared the line’s final stop in Far Rockaway, near JFK Airport, someone fired one shot, striking the boy in the chest. A passenger helped him off the train when it reached the station.

Police and emergency personnel took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, according to The New York Times. Police also announced Saturday that 18-year-old Keyondre Russell was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the teen’s death.

It was the eighth killing on New York’s subways this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Closes Summer Driving Season
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after pursuit
Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a park in Waverly on a...
Waverly teen arrested for attempted first degree murder for stabbing another teen, sheriff’s office says
NSP identifies dead body found in trunk as Michelle Roenz
The Erickson family farm, gathered in front of the farmhouse
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
The NSAA web site is down due to a cyber attack.
NSAA website hacked; View high school championship scores here

Latest News

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway.
Teen, 15, dies after being shot in chest on New York subway
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Seasonally Cool & Breezy
Saturday marked the end of the 2022 Farmers’ Market season. It was plagued with dry and hot...
Farmer's Market Last Day
Saturday marked the end of the 2022 Farmers’ Market season. It was plagued with dry and hot...
Haymarket Farmers’ Market closes its 2022 season