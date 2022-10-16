Three injured in two separate Omaha stabbings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating two overnight cutting incidents that left three people injured Sunday.

According to Omaha Police, officers responded to Creighton University Medical Center at 2:30 a.m. after a 24-year-old man walked into the hospital with a stab wound.

Police say the man was stabbed in a parking lot near 33rd Street and Edward Babe Gomez Avenue by an unknown person.

Officers responded to a second cutting incident at 2:44 a.m. near 105th and Bedford Plaza.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old with stab wounds. The victim was sent to Bergan Mercy in critical condition.

A second victim was found further off near 108th Street. The 18-year-old victim was sent to Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries.

Investigations are ongoing for both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

