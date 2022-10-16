Three injured in two separate Omaha stabbings

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating two overnight cutting incidents that left three people injured Sunday.

According to Omaha Police, officers responded to Creighton University Medical Center at 2:30 a.m. after a 24-year-old man walked into the hospital with a stab wound.

Police say the man was stabbed in a parking lot near 33rd Street and Edward Babe Gomez Avenue by an unknown person.

Officers responded to a second cutting incident at 2:44 a.m. near 105th and Bedford Plaza.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old with stab wounds. The victim was sent to Bergan Mercy in critical condition.

A second victim was found further off near 108th Street. The 18-year-old victim was sent to Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries.

Investigations are ongoing for both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Closes Summer Driving Season
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after pursuit
NSP identifies dead body found in trunk as Michelle Roenz
Nebraska leaves Lincoln for a second consecutive weekend as the Huskers are set to take on...
O’Connell, Mockobee, help power Purdue past Nebraska 43-37
A Bryan East nurse dons the personal protective gear needed to treat COVID patients
Bryan Health prepares for winter, increased risk of flu and COVID-19
Dog dies after house fire in west Lincoln

Latest News

Now that electric scooters have returned to downtown Lincoln, safety is the top priority for...
Lime holds downtown Lincoln scooter safety event
Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Seasonally Cool & Breezy
Saturday marked the end of the 2022 Farmers’ Market season. It was plagued with dry and hot...
Farmer's Market Last Day