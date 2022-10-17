Chilly start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be well below average to start this week for much of the area. A warming trend is in the forecast for the second half of the week. A chance of rain returns this weekend.

Monday will be sunny to mostly sunny, chilly (for much of the area), and a bit breezy. High temperatures will range from the mid 40s in Northeast Nebraska to the low 60s in Southwest Nebraska and the panhandle. Winds becoming north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

Tuesday looks to be sunny to mostly sunny and chilly (for most of the area). It is not going to be as breezy with north winds at 5 to 15 mph. Near record and record low temperatures are possible Tuesday morning. High temperatures in the afternoon will range from the low 40s in Eastern Nebraska to the low to mid 60s in the panhandle.

After a cold start Wednesday, the afternoon should be warmer than both Monday and Tuesday. The warming trend continues for the second half of the week with above average temperatures returning to the area. There is a chance of rain Sunday. Rain chances could continue into early next week.

