Former Nebraska wide receiver arrested in La Vista

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VISTA, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Nebraska wide receiver was arrested early Saturday in La Vista due to an active warrant.

According to the La Vista Police Department, Zavier Betts was stopped for speeding near 96th Street and Giles Road at around 1:30 a.m. During the stop, authorities said it was revealed that Betts had an active warrant from Iowa.

Betts was arrested and the vehicle was released to the passenger.

Back in March, Former Coach Scott Frost announced that Betts was no longer a part of the Huskers.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP identifies dead body found in trunk as Michelle Roenz
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide
The Hazara community members sat on the steps of the capital.
Hazara community demonstration in Lincoln
Nebraska leaves Lincoln for a second consecutive weekend as the Huskers are set to take on...
O’Connell, Mockobee, help power Purdue past Nebraska 43-37

Latest News

Nebraska General Election Voter's Guide
2022 Nebraska General Election Voter’s Guide
VOTER’S GUIDE: Lancaster County offices
Nebraska Department of Roads releases traffic fatality toll for September 2022
Monday High Temperatures
Chilly start to the week