Hazara community demonstration in Lincoln

The Hazara community members sat on the steps of the capital.
The Hazara community members sat on the steps of the capital.(10/11 NOW)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of the Hazara community, an ethnic group native to Afghanistan gathered today, in front of the state capital building.

The group demonstrated in response to a recent terrorist attack-- targeting an all girls high school in Kabul.

The area of the attack is dominantly populated by the Hazara ethnicity. It is the latest in a series of attacks on that community.

Members of the Hazara community in Lincoln stood up for those many miles away.

This demonstration is across 100 hundred countries, regardless of their race, regardless of their ethnicity,” Nazai said. “And they ask to stop Hazara genocide.”

On social media, the Twitter hashtag “Stop Hazara Genocide” has reached more than 1 million shares.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Closes Summer Driving Season
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after pursuit
NSP identifies dead body found in trunk as Michelle Roenz
Nebraska leaves Lincoln for a second consecutive weekend as the Huskers are set to take on...
O’Connell, Mockobee, help power Purdue past Nebraska 43-37
New York woman arrested after 103 pounds of suspected marijuana found in I-80 traffic stop
A Bryan East nurse dons the personal protective gear needed to treat COVID patients
Bryan Health prepares for winter, increased risk of flu and COVID-19

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: Chilly with even colder temperatures to come...
Survivors, family and friends gathered together at Holmes Lake for the annual Making Strides...
Cancer survivors gather together at Holmes Lake for annual Making Strides Walk
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Bird flu case prompts Omaha zoo to close several exhibits
Walthill cuts ribbon for new skate park
New skate park promises hope in Omaha Reservation