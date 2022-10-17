Hazara community demonstration in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of the Hazara community, an ethnic group native to Afghanistan gathered today, in front of the state capital building.

The group demonstrated in response to a recent terrorist attack-- targeting an all girls high school in Kabul.

The area of the attack is dominantly populated by the Hazara ethnicity. It is the latest in a series of attacks on that community.

Members of the Hazara community in Lincoln stood up for those many miles away.

This demonstration is across 100 hundred countries, regardless of their race, regardless of their ethnicity,” Nazai said. “And they ask to stop Hazara genocide.”

On social media, the Twitter hashtag “Stop Hazara Genocide” has reached more than 1 million shares.

