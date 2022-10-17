Journey to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The rock band Journey has announced a concert stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March.

The Freedom Tour 2023 will include special guest TOTO as they perform in the Capital City Saturday, March 25.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, October 18.

Tickets to everyone else will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, October 21.

