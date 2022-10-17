Lincoln Fire and Rescue puts out early morning apartment fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue battling a two-alarm fire at the Garber Pointe Apartments in northwest Lincoln early Monday morning.

On scene, LFR’s public information officer, Capt. Nancy Crist, said heavy fire was coming from the back side of one of the units at the complex near 1st and Garber.

All residents were able to safely evacuate. No one was injured.

Fire crews eventually were able to put out the flames.

Multiple people have been displaced from their apartment, but Crist was unable to provide a number of how many, immediately following the fire.

Northbound 1st Street was shut down at Nance Avenue, while firefighters remained on scene. It has since reopened.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage done is all under investigation.

