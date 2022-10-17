Lincoln Southwest football team gives back with the help of CEDARS

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -While the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawk football players aren’t in class during their fall break, they’re still traveling to work with some of Lincoln Public Schools smallest rising athletes.

Fresh from their own morning practice, the football team headed to Randolph Elementary School. The boys on the team had worked with their coach to decide what drills they wanted to teach the kids. Their stations included throwing, blocking, catching and a celebration dance competition.

The camp is part of a partnership between LPS and CEDARS. CEDARS helps create out of session camps for children at Hartley, Clinton and Randolph Elementary.

“It is not only fun, but it lights up the face of a kid. This is just wonderful,” said CEDARS President Jim Blue. “When I saw the team playing around and doing drills with the kids, they were just having a ball.”

Lincoln Southwest football Coach Andrew Sherman said he hopes this camp shows his athletes the importance of giving back and inspires a love for football with the children the team is helping.

