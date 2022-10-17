Local U.S. Army Reserve soldiers enjoy family day ahead of November deployment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of metro and midwest families are preparing to say goodbye to loved ones as they leave for a year-long deployment for the U.S. Army Reserve.

The 561st Regional Support Group of the U.S. Army Reserve, headquartered in Omaha, will deploy early next month, a process that is never easy for military families.

“I think the hardest thing is the kids missing their dad,” says Sarah Hardin who is married to one of the more than 70 soldiers getting ready to leave. “He’s such an integral part of the day-to-day life and all the things he does around the home, they’re accentuated a thousand times when he’s gone.”

But for families like the Hardins who have been through deployments before, this one is slightly easier - her husband, Justin, won’t be heading overseas.

Instead, this group of soldiers is heading to Fort Hood, Texas.

“This one will be unique because this one is stateside, so we’re in the same time zone and we can communicate with our families,” says Sergeant First Class Justin Hardin. “Not worrying about getting up at three in the morning to talk to them or waiting up until three in the morning for them to call when they get off work, so this will be kind of like a relief.”

Sunday afternoon, soldiers and family members gathered at the U.S. Army Reserve center outside of Elkhorn for a mobilization ceremony.

“The ceremony is to mark our transition as an Army reserve unit to next month when we go to Texas and become an active duty unit as the Mobilization Support Brigade,” says Colonel David Newman, the Commander of the group of soldiers leaving for Texas.

The soldiers’ mission is to manage and provide logistical support in order to help other Army Reserve and National Guard units who will be going overseas, or returning back to the United States.

“All the Guard and Reserve forces that mobilize to go overseas, they come through Fort Hood and we’ll take care of those soldiers as they transition to the active force, in terms of their administrative needs, logistical, medical, so we’re really the unit that helps what we call ‘push them forward,’” Newman says.

But Sunday’s event also recognized the families of the soldiers.

“Hopefully I always remember that the first thing I say is ‘thank you’ and the last thing I say is ‘thank you,’ but it’s important when the families are around, it’s important for you all to hear thank you for your service,” says General Christopher Barra with the Army Reserve group.

“As soldiers, we just could not do our jobs, we could not be soldiers without the support of our families, and I use family with the big concept of family, it’s all those connections we have with our community,” Newman adds.

Family members tell 6 News they’re already looking forward to the day when their soldiers return home late next year.

“As difficult as it is to say goodbye, it’s for good reason,” Sarah says.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.