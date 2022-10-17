Monday Forecast: Chilly with even colder temperatures to come...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It may be time to turn the heaters on.... the next few days and nights will bring chilly to bitterly cold temperatures. High and low temperatures will be significantly below average for this time of year and a few places could see record lows Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny and overall dry conditions will persist through the new week.

It’ll be a chilly start to the week on Monday as many of us will be waking up to temperatures in the 20s. With that being said, a Freeze Warning will be in effect until 10 AM CDT for portions of northern Kansas and southwestern and south central Nebraska.

Freeze Warning in effect until 10 AM CDT Monday for portions of northern Kansas, south central and southwestern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Monday will mainly be a mostly sunny day with a few areas in the western half of the state seeing partly cloudy skies at times. However, despite the sunshine it is going to be a chilly and breezy day. High temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40s for much of the northeastern areas, while the rest of us will see temperatures in the 50s and a few low 60s in the southwest. The breezy conditions will stick around for yet another day with winds primarily from the north at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Now it could feel a few degrees cooler throughout the day thanks to that breeze. With chilly daytime highs... comes COLD overnight lows. Thanks to clear skies and light winds, lows will plummet into the TEENS and 20s. We could see a few record breaking low temperatures as well, including here in Lincoln. The forecast low for Lincoln is 18 degrees and the previous record is 21 degrees set in 1972. Monday night and Tuesday morning will sure be a cold one and it may be the first night where you’ll really need to turn the heat on.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

An even colder day is in store for Tuesday... high temperatures will only reach the 40s and 50s. It’ll be a mostly sunny day and will be a little less breezy. Winds will be from the north at 10-15 mph. The combination of mostly clear nighttime conditions and light winds will allow temperatures to plummet once again into the teens and 20s. So the heater may need to stay on for the next few days!

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

However.... after Tuesday temperatures will be on the rise and surely the heater can be turned off as highs return back into the upper 70s and lows will be in the 50s by the end of the week! Get ready for a week full of roller coaster temperatures!

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

