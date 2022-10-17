Nebraska Department of Roads releases traffic fatality toll for September 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the month of September 2022, 36 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

These 36 fatalities occurred in 30 fatal crashes.

Nine of the 27 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, eleven were using a seatbelt, and seven had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

Twenty-three of the fatalities were in rural locations.

One of the fatalities was on the interstate, twenty-four on other highways, and eleven on local roads.

Six of the fatalities were motorcyclists.

Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.

One of the fatalities involved a train.

During the month of September 2022, 36 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. (NDOT)

There were 22 fatalities in September of 2021.

Only 50 of the 162 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.

For the Daily Count, visit this website:

dot.nebraska.gov/media/3341/monthlytoll.pdf

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.