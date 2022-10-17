Nebraska Department of Roads releases traffic fatality toll for September 2022

(Source: MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the month of September 2022, 36 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

  • These 36 fatalities occurred in 30 fatal crashes.
  • Nine of the 27 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, eleven were using a seatbelt, and seven had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
  • Twenty-three of the fatalities were in rural locations.
  • One of the fatalities was on the interstate, twenty-four on other highways, and eleven on local roads.
  • Six of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
  • Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.
  • One of the fatalities involved a train.
During the month of September 2022, 36 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.(NDOT)
  • There were 22 fatalities in September of 2021.
  • Only 50 of the 162 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.

For the Daily Count, visit this website:

dot.nebraska.gov/media/3341/monthlytoll.pdf

