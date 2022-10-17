Nebraska Game and Parks warns drivers to be wary of deer during the fall

(Ga DNR)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers are asked to take note of some precautions and be wary of deer.

Nebraska Game and Parks says deer are more active during this time of fall when crops are harvested and the deer breeding season is underway.

Game and Parks recommends the following to help avoid collisions with deer and stay safe.

  • Be extra wary during the breeding season when bucks are bolder.
  • Watch more cautiously for deer near dusk and dawn when they are more active.
  • Wear your seatbelt.
  • Watch out when driving around shelterbelts, woodlots or creeks.
  • When it’s dark, keep headlights on bright if there is no approaching traffic.
  • If a deer freezes when it sees your vehicle, slow down, honk your horn and flash your headlights to try to scare it off. Also turn on your emergency lights to warn other drivers of a potential hazard.
  • Take note of deer crossing signs. They are placed in areas where collisions with deer are more likely.

If a driver hits a deer, the driver is allowed to take it but must contact Game and Parks within 24 hours. They then have 48 hours to get a salvage tag from a conservation officer or designee.

According to State Farm, Nebraska is considered a high-risk state for animal collisions, with a 1 in 95 chance of a driver being involved in a collision. From 2021 to 2022, Nebraska ranked 23 out of 50 among the states for risk of animal collisions.

