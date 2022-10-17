Nebraska middle blocker named B1G Freshman of the Week

Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday.
Published: Oct. 17, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Allick averaged 2.50 kills per set and 1.33 blocks per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of No. 14 Penn State and Northwestern over the weekend. She also had a team-high .481 attacking percentage with 15 kills on 27 swings with just two errors.

Against Penn State, Allick had six kills and six blocks and hit .385 in the 3-0 victory. She followed on Sunday by matching her season high with nine kills on .571 hitting to go with two blocks against Northwestern.

Allick’s award is the second Big Ten weekly honor of the season for the Huskers. Lexi Rodriguez was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week last Monday.

