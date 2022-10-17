Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a park in Waverly on a...
Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a park in Waverly on a report of a stabbing.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Waverly teen has been charged as an adult with four felonies after authorities say he stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times at a park last week.

Shane Moore, who turned 15 on Monday, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Moore’s bond was set at 10 percent of $1 million.

According to court documents, Moore called 911 to “report a murder” on Thursday. Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to Wayne Park in Waverly and found a 15-year-old with multiple stab wounds including a laceration to his heart. He was taken to Bryan West Campus with life-threatening injuries. He was in serious condition following surgery, as of Friday afternoon.

Investigators recovered a 3 to 3.5-inch knife at the scene. Court documents indicate the blood on Moore’s clothing matched the victim’s.

The suspect is in custody at the Lancaster County Youth Attention Center.

LSO said both students attended Waverly High School and were out on fall break when the incident happened. The suspect moved to Waverly from Colorado in September, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP identifies dead body found in trunk as Michelle Roenz
The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday morning that Nebraska’s Oct. 29 home game against...
Big Ten announces Huskers’ kickoff time for Illinois game
Lincoln Fire and Rescue on scene of a fire that broke out early Monday in northwest Lincoln.
LFR puts out early morning apartment fire in northwest Lincoln
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
The Hazara community members sat on the steps of the capital.
Hazara community demonstration in Lincoln

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Lows
Tuesday Forecast: A winter chill is upon us
The Nebraska General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
VOTER’S GUIDE: Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, State Auditor
Nebraska General Election Voter's Guide
2022 Nebraska General Election Voter’s Guide
State Legislature
VOTER’S GUIDE: State Legislature