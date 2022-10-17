Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Waverly teen has been charged as an adult with four felonies after authorities say he stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times at a park last week.

Shane Moore, who turned 15 on Monday, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Moore’s bond was set at 10 percent of $1 million.

According to court documents, Moore called 911 to “report a murder” on Thursday. Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to Wayne Park in Waverly and found a 15-year-old with multiple stab wounds including a laceration to his heart. He was taken to Bryan West Campus with life-threatening injuries. He was in serious condition following surgery, as of Friday afternoon.

Investigators recovered a 3 to 3.5-inch knife at the scene. Court documents indicate the blood on Moore’s clothing matched the victim’s.

The suspect is in custody at the Lancaster County Youth Attention Center.

LSO said both students attended Waverly High School and were out on fall break when the incident happened. The suspect moved to Waverly from Colorado in September, according to the sheriff’s office.

