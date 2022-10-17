Teens steal woman’s car at gunpoint, Lincoln Police says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department believe two teenage boys stole a woman’s car at gunpoint.

Saturday afternoon, around 2:53 p.m., LPD said officers were called to an area of 16th and S Streets on a report of a robbery.

According to police, responding officers made contact with a 29-year-old woman who said she was parking her vehicle, a 2022 Mazda CX-30, when a red Ford Fusion pulled up next to her.

LPD said a male got out of the Fusion and approached her vehicle.

The victim told officers that the male was wearing a face mask and armed with a rifle as he arrived at her door, investigators said.

Officers claim that he started yelling at the woman to open her door and gestured with the rifle that he would break her window if she did not comply.

According to police, the victim opened her door and got out, then the suspect got in and the two cars left the area.

Around 2:57 p.m. officers were dispatched to State Fair Park Drive & Cornhusker Hwy on a report of a hit and run.

LPD said the Mazda taken in the previous incident was involved in a collision, and the driver of the Mazda ran from the crash and was picked up by an unknown vehicle.

Investigators said the woman’s car was left on scene and was recovered, but the car is totaled.

According to police, during follow-up investigation, the red Ford Fusion was reported stolen in Omaha.

LPD said communication with the Omaha Police Department indicated that OPD had pursued this vehicle regarding multiple shootings in their jurisdiction, and they currently have two 17-year-old boys, who are suspects, in custody.

Police claim that inside the vehicle they found a Glock handgun and an AR style pistol.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

