Trey Palmer breaks Nebraska single-game receiving yards record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Trey Palmer caught seven passes for 237 yards with touchdowns of 37 and 72 yards in the third quarter. Palmer’s 237 receiving yards marked the most receiving yards in Nebraska history, eclipsing the previous record of 209 receiving yards by JD Spielman on Oct. 6, 2018. Palmer joined Spielman as the only Huskers with a 200-yard receiving game in program history, as Palmer’s 237 receiving yards marked the third 200-yard receiving effort in school history.

Palmer’s 72-yard yard touchdown reception was a career-long catch, and he also had a career-long 60-yard rush in the game. Palmer finished with a career-high 297 all-purpose yards, the fifth-highest total in program history and the most since Ameer Abdullah had a school-record 341 all-purpose yards against Rutgers on Oct. 24, 2014.

With two touchdowns, Palmer has caught touchdown passes in four straight games, becoming the first Husker with a TD catch in four straight games since JD Spielman had a TD catch in four consecutive games in 2018. All five of Palmer’s touchdowns in those four games have covered at least 27 yards.

Palmer’s 60-yard run in the third quarter marked Nebraska’s longest run of the season, setting up a Husker field goal. The previous long was a pair of 46-yard runs by Anthony Grant. Palmer has accounted for Nebraska’s longest rush and two longest receptions (71 vs. Indiana, 72 vs. Purdue) of the season.

