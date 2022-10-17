Tuesday Forecast: A winter chill is upon us

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The calendar may say October 18th on Tuesday, but the morning lows will sure feel like the middle of December.

Tuesday morning may be cold enough to break the record low in the Capital City. We are calling for a low around 18, which would beat the record of 21 set back in 1972. More records from Omaha to the Tri-Cities are in danger of being tied or broken as well. With temperatures that low in the morning, they can only rise so far in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid 40s to low 50s in eastern and central Nebraska. However, areas out west may rise in the mid 50s to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday Morning Lows
Tuesday Morning Lows(KOLN)
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

We will have to endure one more chilly morning on Wednesday before moderating back to lows more common for this time of year. Expect upper teens in the east to low 30s in western Nebraska. Fortunately highs will rebound into the afternoon from the low 60s in Lincoln to the mid 70s out west.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

A stretch of above average temperatures begins on Thursday, with temperatures hovering around 80 over the weekend. In addition, it does look to be dry until at least Sunday.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

